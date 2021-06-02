City of Sunland Park to discuss new regional walking and biking trail system

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – The City of Sunland Park, New Mexico wants to hear from the community regarding new walking and biking trails.

An informal community meeting to conduct a Trails Masterplan will be held Wednesday, June 2, from 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at the Sunland Park City Council Chambers located on 1000 McNutt Rd. A, Sunland Park, NM – 88063.

The community is welcomed to stop by anytime between those hours and give their opinion. The plan will help spur development of a regional hike and bike trail system.

