City of Sunland Park to discuss new regional walking and biking trail system

El Paso News

by: Elvia Navarrete

Posted: / Updated:

River Park Trail in Sunland Park, NM

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – The City of Sunland Park, New Mexico wants to hear from the community regarding new walking and biking trails.

An informal community meeting to conduct a Trails Masterplan will be held Wednesday, June 2, from 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at the Sunland Park City Council Chambers located on 1000 McNutt Rd. A, Sunland Park, NM – 88063.

The community is welcomed to stop by anytime between those hours and give their opinion. The plan will help spur development of a regional hike and bike trail system.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story