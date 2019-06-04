City of Sunland Park calls for executive session over border barrier

Now that the privately funded border barrier is complete, the controversy remains. That’s why the City of Sunland Park will discuss legal action over the fence in executive session on Tuesday.

“It’s not the issue of the wall, whether it’s right or wrong. It’s the fact the people come day in and day out, and they receive no answers,” Sunland Park City Councilor Olga Nuñez told KTSM.

After many have been calling out the city of Sunland Park for lack of transparency with residents over the border barrier, the city will discuss possible legal action over the fence.

“I have people with problems as far as two years ago. Yet, we are able to pass a permit, breaking state laws, probably international laws, in three days,” Nuñez said.

Nuñez held a community meeting on Sunday in an effort to work to put everything on the table. Some residents said the community itself plays a big role.

“Engaging more community involvement at all different levels and being able to again, hold your representatives accountable at every level. Enough to start improving your community and growing it to the vision you want it to be,” Mary Carter shared.

Meanwhile, some neighbors living near the area for 30 years also shared what impact the border barrier will have for their safety.

“Because here’s border patrol, there’s border patrol, everywhere there’s border patrol. I’m out here in the afternoon and I see everything. Everything seems very calm,” Joaquin Belo said.

Nuñez told KTSM no matter the opinion, she wants everyone’s thoughts or concerns to be heard moving forward, “We need answers, we need help from the lawmakers. We need our residents to make their voice heard. As much as they’re tired, as much as they’re discouraged, it’s not the time to give up. I believe that positive change can come from this. If we pull together, and put our ideas together, and even just our beliefs aside. Just focus on what is best for us.”

The special meeting will be tomorrow at 6 p.m. at the Sunland Park City Hall. The executive session is scheduled to happen before the meeting at 5:30 p.m.