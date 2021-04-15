City of Socorro receives 4,000 doses of Moderna vaccine

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The city of Socorro received 4,000 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine, officials announced Wednesday.

Over the next two weeks, Socorro will hold vaccination clinics for residents of Socorro and East El Paso County.

“We are grateful to have secured an allotment of over 4,000 Moderna vaccine doses to rapidly expand services for our community,” said Socorro Mayor Ivy Avalos. “Our appointment-only clinics provide a reliable, safe and dignified process to vaccinate East El Paso County residents.”

Appointments for upcoming clinics can be made at www.ci.socorro.tx.us. Residents without access to a smartphone can contact city staff at 915-858-2915. Vaccinations are provided by appointment only. No walk-ins will be accepted.

