City of Socorro issues disaster declaration

SOCORRO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of Socorro issued a declaration of disaster Sunday following El Paso’s lead. The city says it’s supporting the efforts set in place by the County of El Paso to prevent the potential spread of COVID-19.

During a special meeting Monday, the Mayor of Socorro explained the declaration is one of the many steps the City is taking to be prepared in the event the virus enters their community.

“We’re taking all the steps necessary so that if the situation worsens, federal aid does become available we can tap into those resources,” said Socorro Mayor Elia Garcia.

The City of Socorro says it’s canceled all events at community centers and municipal courts and is asking the community to take steps to stay safe.

“We’re asking people to follow those precautions that the CDC is putting out obviously the gatherings is one of the things we’re very concerned with because they put out the information of how this virus is passed along,” Socorro Police Chief David Burton said.

Officials are reminding the public not to panic from the declaration, but some residents say it’s hard not to panic.

“If the government tells us anything we get scared, even if its something little, we get scared,” said Socorro resident Francisco Zelaya.

Other residents are glad Socorro is taking proactive steps to keep the community safe.

“This was inevitable, I see it in major cities, you know the entire state of California places are getting shut down, you know the entire state so it’s really good that the county of Socorro is following suit and taking precautions,” Stephen Soria told KTSM.

Residents of Socorro say it’s important for neighbors to pay attention to the declaration.

“I do take it serious, because I do have a child that does have an autoimmune disease, for healthy people, it’s not that much of a worry but for me it is and even if you’re healthy you never know what can happen,” Lisa Williams said.

The declaration will be in effect for the next seven days then the City will decide if they want to extend it. As of Monday, there are still no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the City of Socorro.