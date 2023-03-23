EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The City of El Paso will host eight community meetings to discuss proposed amendments to the city’s charter, beginning Tuesday, April 4 at 6 p.m.

Residents wishing to learn more about these proposed amendments can visit the city’s charter website by clicking here, or participating in any of the following meetings:

Tuesday, April 4 at 6 p.m.

In Person: City Hall, located at 300 N. Campbell Main Conference Room, second floor.

Virtual: https://tinyurl.com/2p8psncx. Meeting ID: 249 490 891 629 Passcode: c7i7ET

Wednesday, April 5 at 5:30 p.m.

In person: Clardy Fox Library, located at 5515 Robert Alva.

Thursday, April 6 at 6 p.m.

In person: Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Offices, located at 4141 Pinnacle, Ste. 120.

Monday, April 10 at 6 p.m.

In person: Eastside Regional Command Center, located at 10780 Pebble Hills.

Tuesday, April 11 at 6 p.m.

In person: Westside Regional Command Center, located at 4801 Osborne.

Thursday, April 13 at 6 p.m.

In person: Mission Valley Regional Command Center, located at 9011 Escobar.

Monday, April 17 at 6 p.m.

In person: Northeast Regional Command Center, located at 9600 Dyer.

Thursday, April 20 at 11 a.m.

In person: Greater El Paso Assoc. of Realtors Offices, located at 6400 Gateway Blvd. East.

El Paso City Council approved placing ten proposed amendments (propositions to the city charter to the May 6 ballot. An eleventh amendment (Proposition K) was added to the ballot as part of a citizen-led petition to add climate policy to the City Charter.

A high-level summary of the proposed amendments is as follows:

Prop A

Section 3.1: To allow district representatives to appoint and remove district office staff.

Prop B

Section 3.18: To allow city council to authorize leases for an initial term of 40 years or less by resolution or ordinance.

Prop C&D

Section 3.5A: To allow council to reschedule meetings for holidays and allow the mayor to cancel a council meeting if required due to a declared emergency (2 measures).

Prop E

Section 3.9B, 3.10B, and 6.1-12: to align to state law and update obsolete references.

Prop F

Section 3.11: To remove the requirement for a second petition in initiatives and provide a procedure for citizens to initiate city ordinances.

Prop G

Section 6.1-4: To authorize the city to create a policy regarding appointments to the civil service commission to reflect the community and city workforce.

Prop H

Section 6.7-1 and 6.8-1: To allow the city to establish more flexible policies in hiring employees, removing the requirement for exams.

Prop I

Section 6.13-11D: To establish the city contribution to the police and fire pension fund of no less than 18% of the wages of the participants and remove the limit on the city’s contribution.

Prop J

Section 3.20B: To change the reporting structure for the Chief Internal Auditor to report directly to city council.

Prop K

Article IX: Citizen-led petition to create a climate policy requiring the city to use all available resources and authority to accomplish three goals outlined in the petition.

For more information, visit www.elpasotexas.gov/EPCharter.