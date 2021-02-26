City of El Paso will soon open new road extension to relieve traffic on Loop 375

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso will soon be opening the Winn Road extension that will relieve some of the traffic congestion on Loop 375.

Completed improvements are projected to be finished by March 1st. That’s when the regional transportation project should be up and running. Much of the traffic congestion is brought on by truck traffic headed into Mexico through the Ysleta Port of Entry.

“This is a great example of leveraging city funding with federal dollars to provide cost-effective solutions to enhance El Paso’s regional comprehensive transportation system,” said Yvette Hernandez, Director of the City’s Grant Funded Program.

The City collaborated with the Camino Real Regional Mobility Authority (CRRMA) and the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) on this $13.9 million project to extend and widen Winn Road from Pan American Drive to Rio del Norte Drive.

The project included improvements to Pan American Drive from Loop 375 to Winn Road such as raised medians, illumination, addition of curb and gutter, resurfacing of existing pavement, among other amenities to provide commercial freight vehicles (semi-trucks) with a new route when crossing at the Ysleta Port of Entry.

The Ysleta Port of Entry, also commonly known as the Zaragoza International Bridge, is a busy port of entry with thousands of vehicles crossing daily.

In 2020, more than 4 million privately-owned vehicles and over 1.1 million commercial vehicles crossed through the international bridge.