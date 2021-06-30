City of El Paso warns residents not to play in standing water left behind by rain

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso is strongly discouraging the public from playing in standing water which collects at parks.

In a tweet, the City said park maintenance officials are asking the public to avoid the temptation to play in the water that collects at parks that serve as on-site ponding areas as stormwater can carry many pollutants or diseases.

The City also said even a few inches can be dangerous as the water may conceal many hazards such as debris, dog feces or waste that could have runoff from a nearby street.

