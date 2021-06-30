City of El Paso warns residents not to play in standing water left behind by rain

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso is strongly discouraging the public from playing in standing water which collects at parks.

In a tweet, the City said park maintenance officials are asking the public to avoid the temptation to play in the water that collects at parks that serve as on-site ponding areas as stormwater can carry many pollutants or diseases.

The City of El Paso is strongly discouraging the public from playing in standing water which collects at parks in areas that serve as both recreation sites and on-site ponding. pic.twitter.com/ePTKN27kiM — City of El Paso (@ElPasoTXGov) June 29, 2021

The City also said even a few inches can be dangerous as the water may conceal many hazards such as debris, dog feces or waste that could have runoff from a nearby street.