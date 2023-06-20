EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso Animal Services is urging the community to microchip their pets ahead of the Fourth of July weekend.

The city says pets go missing during the Fourth of July weekend more than any other time of the year.

So far this year, more than 7,000 lost pets have entered the Animal Services Center with most of them not having a microchip. The city says the pets that did have a microchip had the incorrect contact information.

The City of El Paso has provided steps on how to update your pet’s microchip.

Have your pet’s microchip number available. If you don’t know your pet’s microchip number, you can take them to your veterinarian or any El Paso Fire Department station to be scanned.

Look up your pet’s microchip manufacturer by visiting www.PetMicrochipLookup.org and enter the chip number in the search box.

The result will tell you which company manufactured the chip and where you can register it or update the contact information.

Register or update your contact information with the appropriate chip manufacturer.

For an extra layer of protection, you can also add your pet’s microchip information to the www.my24pet.com database for free.

If your pet does not have a microchip, your veterinarian can implant one on request and they usually cost around $25 at most clinics.

The Animal Services’ Resource Rover program also hosts free microchip clinics throughout the year, where the community can check and update an existing microchip. The following is a list of upcoming free microchipping events: