City of El Paso to reopen rose garden on Monday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Spring weather is on the horizon and flowers are blooming for El Pasoans to enjoy the municipal rose garden.

The city says the garden on Copia Street will open on Monday for residents to enjoy the scenery and more than 430 different types of roses with over 1,400 rose bushes. It will be opened between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Residents will be asked to observe social distancing guidelines during their visit to the Rose Garden. Visitors are required to wear a face covering and stay six-feet apart.