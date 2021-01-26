City of El Paso to receive $4.5 million for aquifer project supporting Fort Bliss

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso is set to receive a $4.5 million grant for an infrastructure project that supports Fort Bliss.

The grant, from the Texas Military Preparedness Commission’s Defense Economic Adjustment Assistance Grant Program, will be used for aquifer storage and recharge supporting Fort Bliss, according to a press release from the office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

The grant is part of a round of funding totaling $16.3 million that will be used to assist Texas military communities that will be either adversely or beneficially impacted by any potential Base Realignment and Closure (BRAC) actions. According to the news release, the funds support infrastructure projects and initiatives to increase the military value of installations and to protect jobs in those communities.

“Now more than ever as our economy rebounds, support for our military communities in Texas and the jobs they create is vital,” Abbott commented.

These are the other entities that will be receiving the FY2020-2021 DEAAG reimbursements: