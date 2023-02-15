EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso Animal Services Department and its community partners will be offering free pet vaccinations and microchips to the first 500 pets Sunday, Feb. 19 at a drive-thru pet wellness clinic, sponsored by Petco Love.

The event will be located at 301 George Perry Blvd. and will be from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. The event is first come, first served and will be limited to the first 500 pets. Pets must remain in the vehicle. All dogs must be on a leash and cats must be secured in a carrier while visiting the drive-thru clinic.

Dogs will receive a parvo/distemper vaccination, while cats will receive a feline viral rhinotracheitis, calicivirus, and panleukopenia (FVRCP) vaccination, both will also be given a microchip.

Pets must be six weeks old or older to receive vaccines. No other pet vaccinations will be available at this drive-thru event.

To view other upcoming events, you can visit www.ElPasoAnimalServices.org.