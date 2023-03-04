EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The City of El Paso encourages the public to attend the 48th Annual Neighborhoods USA (NUSA) Conference on May 24 through 27 at the El Paso Convention Center.

NUSA is dedicated to improving and maintaining great neighborhoods by offering tools and training to the members of the community.

The 4-day conference will include workshops featuring the following topics:

Safe and Beautiful Neighborhoods (Crime and Safety/Urban Revitalization)

Supporting Community Vulnerabilities (Lifestyles)

Diverse, Equitable, and Inclusive Communities (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion)

Mapping Power for Community Change through Civic Empowerment (Neighborhood Leadership/Engagement)

Digital Communities (Technology)

The Early Bird Registration ($225) is open now until March 31.

Companies and entities who would like to become a sponsor can go to the following link: sponsorship or register as an exhibitor.

To learn more about the conference click here.