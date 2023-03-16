EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The City of El Paso Animal Services will be hosting a free drive-thru pet wellness clinic on Sunday, March 19 in East El Paso.

The event will offer free pet vaccinations and microchips to the first 600 pets that arrive at the 301 George Perry Blvd from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Dogs will receive a parvo/distemper vaccination, while cats will receive a feline viral rhinotracheitis, calicivirus, and panleukopenia (FVRCP) vaccination, both will also be given a microchip.

In order to receive the vaccines, pets must remain in the vehicle, dogs on a leash and cats placed in a secure carrier. In addition, pets must be at least 6-week-old or older to receive vaccines.

“Distemper and parvo are endemic to our region, but they are also completely avoidable diseases by making sure our pets at home are vaccinated,” said Dr. Tony Chacon, El Paso Animal Services Veterinarian. “The recent disease outbreak at the shelter is proof that there is still much more work to be done, and there are still so many pets in our community that are unvaccinated.”

