EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso’s Animal Services Department will be offering free pet vaccinations and microchips to hundreds of pets at a drive0through pet wellness clinic on Sunday, June 4, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The event will be located at 301 George Perry Blvd. and will be conducted on a first come, first served basis. The event will be limited to the first 500 pets.

While visiting the drive-through clinic, the city says that pets must remain in the vehicle. Dogs must be on a leash and cats must be placed in a secure carrier.

Pets must be six weeks old or older to receive vaccines. Dogs will receive a parvo/distemper vaccination and cats will receive a feline viral rhinotracheitis, calicivirus, and panleukopenia (FVRCP) vaccination. Both will also be given a microchip.

No other pet vaccinations will be available at this drive-through event, according to the City of El Paso.

For more information on upcoming events, or on El Paso Animal Services, visit El Paso Animal Services.