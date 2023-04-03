EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso is inviting the community to celebrate Earth Month, during the month of April, with a wide variety of activities and events to raise environmental awareness around the issues that affect our planet.

April 22 marks Earth Day and to celebrate, the city has created an Earth Month logo and launched the following website- www.ElPasoTexas.gov/Earth-Month, which includes a list of events for the public to enjoy all month long.

City Departments celebrating include Environmental Services, El Paso Zoo, Museums and Cultural Affairs Department (MCAD), Downtown Art & Farmer’s Market, Parks and Recreation, Public Library, and the El Paso Streetcar.

“El Paso has such a diverse ecosystem, and we believe that Earth Day deserves to be celebrated not just one day, but all month long,” said Quality of Life Deputy City Manager Dionne Mack. “Earth month provides an opportunity to celebrate environmental progress, learn about ecosystems and explore the outdoors.”

Event highlights include the following:

The El Paso Public Library is launching an Earth Month Reading Challenge for all ages. The challenge is broken into 3 categories with different reading lists: PreK-Grade 2, Grade 3-Grade 7, and Grade 8-Adult. The challenge runs April 1-30. Visit www.ElPasoLibrary.org to sign up.

The Environmental Services Department (ESD) together with the El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens offer a large Earth Day event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday April 22 at the Zoo. ESD will have booths and activities outside of the Zoo, while the Party for the Plant will be happening inside.

The Downtown Art and Farmers Market will hold an Earth Day market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 22 at Art’s Festival Plaza next to the El Paso Museum of Art. The event will feature activities, community partners, and giveaways.

For more information on Earth month and events across the city, visit www.ElPasoTexas.gov/Earth-Month.