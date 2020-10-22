City of El Paso to hold press conference to address growing number of COVID-19 cases

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso will hold a press conference on Thursday to address the rising number of COVID-19 infections in El Paso County.

The press conference will take place at 1 p.m. and will be held at El Paso City Hall.

City officials are expected to provide an update on the COVID-19 data and possibly outline new restrictions.

KTSM will livestream the press conference in this article when it becomes available.

On Thursday, the El Paso Department of Public Health reported four COVID-19 related deaths and 1,161 new cases.