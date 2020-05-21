Breaking News
Three more COVID-19 deaths as El Paso surpasses the 2,000 cases

City of El Paso to have COVID-19 press conference at 5:30 pm

El Paso News

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – City of El Paso leaders and health officials will discuss the latest COVID-19 numbers during a digital press conference at 5:30 p.m.

Thursday morning, the city released the latest numbers on a website that should be updated daily.

The press conference will be broadcast on KTSM and can be viewed above.

It is also on the City’s YouTube page and Facebook page.

It will also be on television on the following channels:

  • Spectrum Ch. 1300
  • DTV (Off the Air) Ch. 13.4
  • AT&T U-Verse Ch. 99

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

SURVEYING OF LAND NEXT TO SANTA ANA FOR BORDER WALL TO START 05.21.22

Thumbnail for the video titled "SURVEYING OF LAND NEXT TO SANTA ANA FOR BORDER WALL TO START 05.21.22"

Capture of 'The Iraqi' leads to attacks on police officers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Capture of 'The Iraqi' leads to attacks on police officers"

Chihuahua Most Wanted

Thumbnail for the video titled "Chihuahua Most Wanted"

Newsfeed Now for May 21, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for May 21, 2020"

El Paso bartenders, owners prep for reopening amid pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Paso bartenders, owners prep for reopening amid pandemic"

Expect changes next time you head to the slots or to place bets at Sunland Park Racetrack and Casino

Thumbnail for the video titled "Expect changes next time you head to the slots or to place bets at Sunland Park Racetrack and Casino"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

Coronavirus Quiz