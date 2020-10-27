City of El Paso to examine bars-turned-restaurants

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Monday, El Paso’s City council met Monday afternoon during a socially distant Zoom call.

On the agenda was determining if the City can do anything about the many bars that are now operating as restaurants.

Hernandez expressed concerns that have been previously raised by health leaders: that the community spread we’re seeing is happening at bars that have been given permission by the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission to function as restaurants.

“I’m trying to understand, with the Governor’s order in place and with the emergency directives in place, what more can the City of El Paso do to create another level of enforcement that we’re not necessarily thinking about?” Hernandez asked. “I mean, we do have the power to revoke permits and certificates of occupancies. Have we explored that?”

El Paso City Mananger Tommy Gonzalez and City Attorney Karla Nieman indicated that things could get murky when it comes to revoking permits. However, they said that they will direct their staff to provide a written answer to the full council in coming days.

Latest Headlines