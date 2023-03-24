EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The City of El Paso Department of Public Health (DPH) will celebrate National Public Health Week by hosting several events for schools and the public from April 3 to April 9.

The week-long celebration theme is “Centering and Celebrating Cultures in Health” to commemorate the ways on how distinct cultures can learn from each other with humility and openness.

The themes for the weeklong observations are the following:

Monday, April 3 — Community Food and Nutrition. Held at Socorro Middle School, DPH staff will celebrate with information tables and presentations promoting healthy eating and nutrition to Socorro Middle School teachers and parents.

Tuesday, April 4 — Violence Prevention. Held at Garcia-Enriquez Middle School in San Elizario, DPH staff will partner with the Center Against Sexual and Family Violence to provide a presentation to Garcia-Enriquez Middle School students and parents on Healthy Relationships.

Wednesday, April 5 — Reproductive and Sexual Health. Held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at EPCC Valle Verde Campus – Building C, 919 Hunter Dr. This event is open to the public. The public is invited to an information fair to educate and connect residents to sexual health and reproductive services. There will be free giveaways, free HIV testing by DPH, free Hepatitis C testing by Centro San Vicente, free HPV vaccines provided by Texas Tech's Tiempo de Vacunarte program, and resources from our various partners.

Thursday, April 6 — Mental Health. DPH staff will provide a Mental Health presentation to Fabens High School students and pass out parent packets with information at the parent pickup line.

Friday, April 7 — Rural Health. Held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Valle Bajo Community Center & Library, 7380 Alameda Ave. This event is open to the public. Indoor Health Fair providing resources for individuals living with disabilities. Organizations partnering are EPCC ASL sign language club, the City of El Paso ADA office, Volar Center for Independent Living, Sun Metro LIFT, and Texas Rio Grande Legal Aid (TRLA – Legal Aid).

“To ensure everyone lives a healthier and longer life, we must promote disease prevention and identify the root causes of poor health and disease risks to meet the essential care and needs of our community,” said City-County Local Health Authority Dr. Hector Ocaranza. “The Department of Public Health aims to provide those essential services to our community, incorporating our cultural out bringing to improve our quality of life and preserve legacies.”

For more information, visit www.EPHealth.com.