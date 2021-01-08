Syringes containing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine sit in a tray in a vaccination room at St. Joseph Hospital in Orange, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — City of El Paso officials said they were calling the individuals who received the COVID-19 vaccine on Christmas Eve at the City’s El Paso Zoo vaccination event to set up their appointment for the second dose.

As many El Pasoans await to receive the first dose, many raised concerns as to whether there would be enough available for those to receive the required second dose. For the Moderna vaccine, the recommended interval after the first dose is 28 days. Mora said the vaccines were already allocated for those individuals.

El Paso Public Health Director Angela Mora said the department was calling those individuals to set up their appointments, adding they would most likely receive it on Jan. 24, which is 32 days after the 28-day interval. Mora said it would be at a different location than the first event at the zoo.

Dr. Hector Ocaranza, the City-County Health Authority, said there’s no need to worry about receiving the second dose of the vaccine a few days later.

“In regards to people waiting past the 28th day for the Moderna vaccine, that is the recommended interval, it’s not going to affect the immunity that they are producing,” Ocaranza said. “It’s still going to be effective and they don’t need to restart, that’s also one of the concerns people have: ‘If I wait too long, do I have to restart?’ And the answer is ‘no.'”

This announcement comes on the same day the City announced the State chose El Paso to participate in a pilot program to serve as a mass vaccination site beginning next week.

