City of El Paso sees massive decrease in active COVID-19 cases

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Wednesday, El Paso saw a massive dip in active cases while recovered case numbers saw an increase. The El Paso Health Department reported that active cases dropped to 8,152 and recovered cases sky-rocketed to 107,231, an increase of 26,526 from Tuesday’s tally. This comes as the El Paso Health Department changed its ways in tracking cases.

In terms of the other data, health officials reported five new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total number of coronavirus-related deaths to 1,786.

According to the city, the deaths did not occur on the same day, but over a period of more than three months.

All five patients reportedly had underlying conditions. They include two males in their 60s, two males in their 70s and one female in her 80s.

The Health Department also reported 350 new cases, as well as 23 additional cases which are part of the delayed local results issued by the State to the Department of Public Health. The results are from the tests conducted during the CDC (2020 Week) 47 and (2021 Weeks) 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5. We are currently in CDC Week 6.

As of Tuesday, data from the Texas Department of State Health Services shows El Paso has administered at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to 96,494 people. 34,624 people have been fully vaccinated, according to the state. El Paso is 1 of 9 counties in Texas to have administered more than 60,000 people with at least one vaccine dose.



Visit epstrong.org to view more detailed COVID-19 data and dshs.texas.gov for the state’s vaccine data dashboard.