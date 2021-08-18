City of El Paso schedules mask hearing

El Paso, TX (KTSM) – The battle to keep the mask mandate in place is far from over as the city goes head to head with the state.

El Paso’s city attorney explained on Wednesday that there’s another hearing scheduled at the end of the month.

“The next step will be that on August 31, Judge Morales has set a case for a preliminary injunction hearing in which our office and the governors office will be given an opportunity to present our cases.” said El Paso City Attorney, Karla Nieman.

Attorney General Ken Paxton has been vocal on the issue of mask mandates. In a tweet, he says he is committed to protecting rights and freedoms of Texans and also posted a list of what he calls violators of the governor’s executive order, and yes, El Paso is on that list.

You can view that list by clicking the link: COVID -19: List of Government Entities Unlawfully Imposing Mask Mandates | Office of the Attorney General (texasattorneygeneral.gov)

