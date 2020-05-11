City of El Paso reports one new death due to COVID-19

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso Department of Public Health (DPH) is reporting one (1) additional COVID-19 death, bringing the total number of deaths to 33. The male patient was in his 60s with underlying health conditions.

El Paso is also reporting 18 new COVID-19 cases bringing the county’s total number to 1,340. To-date 685 people have recovered from COVID-19; consequently, there are 622 active cases within the county. Positive cases in El Paso County include 697 females and 643 males; see accompanying graphics and map.

There are 85 patients hospitalized, and 39 of those are currently in ICU.

Dr. Hector Ocaranza, City/County Health Authority, reminds the public that whether you have symptoms or not, you may have the virus and not know it.

“We are disappointed to report another death due to the virus, and we send our sincerest condolences to his family,” Ocaranza said. “We want to again insist that the community wear a face covering every time you are out in public. Face coverings are a second layer of protection, but it does not mean it will protect you 100 percent if you must socialize with the public. Our best defense is to stay home and reduce our interactions with others as much as possible, particularly our most vulnerable population. Remember that the most vulnerable population are seniors, especially those with chronic conditions like diabetes, heart and lung problems who are more susceptible to the dangers of this deadly virus.”

The virus that causes COVID-19 is still circulating in our community. We should continue to observe practices that protect everyone, especially those who are the most vulnerable. This is why it is crucial to remain distant from anybody not living in the same household and wearing a face covering.

Residents are encouraged to report non-compliance by calling the El Paso Police Department non-emergency at (915) 832-4400. Any violation to the amended Emergency Directive will be issued a Class C Misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed $500. Anyone with questions about the local directive can call 3-1-1.

Health questions about COVID-19 can be made by calling the 21-COVID hotline, which is operational from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For referrals to services, contact 2-1-1 and select option six (6). For more information, visit www.epstrong.org

