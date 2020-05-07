City of El Paso reports 7 new deaths related to COVID-19; plus 71 new cases

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Thursday, the City of El Paso has announced seven new deaths related to COVID-19 in El Paso bringing the total number of deaths to 30.

El Paso Mayor Dee Margo said their ages ranged from 40s to 80s.

Mayor Margo also said that most of the victims had underlying health conditions including diabetes and heart disease.

In a press release, the El Paso Health Department said four of the latest victims were men in their 80s. Another was a man in his 70s. A woman in her 60s and another woman in her 40s.

The City of El Paso also announced 71 new cases on Thursday bringing the total number of cases reported in El Paso to 1,190.

Health officials said to-date, 619 people have recovered from the virus and that there are now 541 active cases within El Paso County.

According to the El Paso Health Department, there are currently 62 patients who are hospitalized and 40 of those are in the ICU.

“We once again are saddened to report seven new deaths due to COVID-19, and our hearts go out to the families of these seven individuals,” said Dr. Hector Ocaranza, City/County Health Authority. “We are now at 30 deaths in our community — one too many. We want to remind the public that the best defense against this deadly virus is staying home, practice social distancing and frequently washing your hands with soap and water. We are all vulnerable to contracting this deadly virus, so we must all do our part in order to stop the spread of this virus in our community.”

Mayor Margo said he would speak with Texas governor Greg Abbott to talk about keeping the set limit of 25% allowed in restaurants and in malls if the number of cases continues to rise.

This article was updated with new information from the El Paso Public Health Department.