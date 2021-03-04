City of El Paso reports 35 new COVID-19 related deaths; Over 5,000 active cases

El Paso News

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Department of Public Health reports 35 additional deaths, and 310 new COVID-19 cases.

According to epstrong.org, there are 5,631 active cases in the community. A total of 292 people are currently hospitalized for the virus, 125 of those are in the ICU, and 85 are on ventilators.

Meanwhile, 116,709 patients have been designated as recovered from the virus.

So far, the city has recorded 124,812 cumulative COVID-19 cases, and 2,132 total deaths.

