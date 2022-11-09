EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — All City of El Paso administrative offices will be closed on Friday, Nov. 11 in observance of Veterans Day.

The following is the City’s schedule of services and operations:

CLOSED/NO SERVICE

Municipal Court/Bond Offices

One-Stop Shop

Tax Office

Community Care Center

Rawlings Dental Clinic

WIC Offices

HIV Prevention Center

El Paso Public Library

All recreation centers, senior centers, aquatics facilities and sports fields

City COVID-19 Vaccination sites

Immunization Clinics

Museum of Archaeology, Museum of Art, and Museum of History

OPEN/SERVICE