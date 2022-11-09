EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — All City of El Paso administrative offices will be closed on Friday, Nov. 11 in observance of Veterans Day.

The following is the City’s schedule of services and operations:

CLOSED/NO SERVICE

  • Municipal Court/Bond Offices
  • One-Stop Shop
  • Tax Office
  • Community Care Center
  • Rawlings Dental Clinic
  • WIC Offices
  • HIV Prevention Center
  • El Paso Public Library
  • All recreation centers, senior centers, aquatics facilities and sports fields
  • City COVID-19 Vaccination sites
  • Immunization Clinics
  • Museum of Archaeology, Museum of Art, and Museum of History

OPEN/SERVICE

  • Garbage and Recycling Collection Services (regular hours)
  • Greater El Paso Landfill (regular hours)
  • Citizen Collection Stations (regular hours)
  • Animal Services: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Sun Metro (all routes, BRIO and LIFT services)
  • El Paso Zoo and Botanical Garden: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.