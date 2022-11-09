EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — All City of El Paso administrative offices will be closed on Friday, Nov. 11 in observance of Veterans Day.
The following is the City’s schedule of services and operations:
CLOSED/NO SERVICE
- Municipal Court/Bond Offices
- One-Stop Shop
- Tax Office
- Community Care Center
- Rawlings Dental Clinic
- WIC Offices
- HIV Prevention Center
- El Paso Public Library
- All recreation centers, senior centers, aquatics facilities and sports fields
- City COVID-19 Vaccination sites
- Immunization Clinics
- Museum of Archaeology, Museum of Art, and Museum of History
OPEN/SERVICE
- Garbage and Recycling Collection Services (regular hours)
- Greater El Paso Landfill (regular hours)
- Citizen Collection Stations (regular hours)
- Animal Services: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Sun Metro (all routes, BRIO and LIFT services)
- El Paso Zoo and Botanical Garden: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.