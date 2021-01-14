City of El Paso receives another shipment of 5,000 vaccines, begin administering doses on Friday

MIAMI, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 15: A healthcare worker at the Jackson Health Systems receives a Pfizer-BioNtech Covid-19 vaccine from Susana Flores Villamil, RN from Jackson Health Systems, at the Jackson Memorial Hospital on December 15, 2020 in Miami, Florida. Jackson Memorial Hospital began the vaccination of frontline healthcare workers joining with hospital systems around the country as the COVID-19 vaccine is rolled out. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — City of El Paso officials announced on Thursday that it was receiving another shipment of 5,000 vaccines from the state and would begin administering those to high priority groups on Friday.

This comes after the City announced it administered all 5,000 of the previous vaccines sent by the state this week in just three days.

As KTSM previously reported, the state of Texas elected El Paso and other counties to participate in a pilot program to test out mass vaccination efforts.

City officials say they are calling those who are pre-registered today and setting up appointments for tomorrow. The public is encouraged to answer phone calls and check emails to not miss their call for their appointment.