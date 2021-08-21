City of El Paso proposes change to over 1,000 acres on the state line from open space to heavy manufacturing

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Over 1,000 acres are up for review in Northeast El Paso as the city is looking to change the purpose for undeveloped land into a heavy manufacturing purpose on the state line.

The proposal is on the city plan commission’s agenda on Aug. 26, where commissioners will hear more about the city’s plans. Up for review, is the land near Stan Roberts Drive and East of U.S. 54.

“The applicant (city) is requesting to rezone the subject property from R-F (Ranch and Farm) to M-2 (Heavy Manufacturing) for manufacturing and processing use,” an application says.

The 1,042 acres under review belong to the city and are undeveloped. The land lays close to the Texas New Mexico state line where a few residences in Chaparral stand.

City employees are proposing the application be approved with conditions. Planners want to see tree lines, an irrigated landscape buffer, a setback and masonry wall.



For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.