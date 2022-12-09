EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso requesting upfront funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for migrant related costs.

Congresswoman Veronica Escobar saying in an interview on Thursday that the plan submitted by the city to FEMA for more upfront funding needs to be more thorough.

“(FEMA) Is considering a plan from the city for more upfront funding but that plan needs to come with more detail and vetting and so we hope that the city will continue to provide that information to FEMA so FEMA can continue to be helpful,” said Escobar.

Brining up the plan made by the County of El Paso for reimbursement.

“On the county side, the county provided a great plan, great detail and got significant upfront funding as a result, so FEMA and this administration has done as much as possible to help communities like ours,” said Escobar.

The City of El Paso did receive $2 million for upfront costs in the past and has also submitted $5 million in reimbursement for the third quarter as well as the request for more upfront funds.

The City of El Paso sending us a statement regarding what they have heard from FEMA.

“FEMA has advised the City that they have all the information they needed but have not provided us with a timeline on if and when we might receive funding,” read the statement from the City of El Paso.

Congresswoman Escobar adding that FEMA is looking to expedite the latest quarter for the city.