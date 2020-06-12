City of El Paso partners with Project Vida to expand COVID-19 testing

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Starting Monday, June 15, Project Vida will be offering free COVID-19 testing at its Naftzger Clinic.

The Naftzger Clinic is located on 3612 Pera Ave. in South Central El Paso.

Officials said that the drive-thru site will be conducted by appointment only. Appointments can be made by calling 915-298-5044 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Testing will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

“We appreciate the opportunity to partner with the El Paso Health Department to provide testing for COVID19 in the Chamizal area. This is a community we have served for thirty years, a community of great warmth and resilience, and we are honored to be of service together”, said Bill Schlesinger, Co-Director of Project Vida.

Testing is open to everyone, with or without symptoms. The testing is free of charge and doctor referrals are not needed.

For more information about COVID-19, visit www.epstrong.org.