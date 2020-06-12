Breaking News
El Paso COVID-19 update: 1 new death, 45 new cases

City of El Paso partners with Project Vida to expand COVID-19 testing

El Paso News

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Starting Monday, June 15, Project Vida will be offering free COVID-19 testing at its Naftzger Clinic.

The Naftzger Clinic is located on 3612 Pera Ave. in South Central El Paso.

Officials said that the drive-thru site will be conducted by appointment only. Appointments can be made by calling 915-298-5044 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Testing will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

“We appreciate the opportunity to partner with the El Paso Health Department to provide testing for COVID19 in the Chamizal area. This is a community we have served for thirty years, a community of great warmth and resilience, and we are honored to be of service together”, said Bill Schlesinger, Co-Director of Project Vida.

Testing is open to everyone, with or without symptoms. The testing is free of charge and doctor referrals are not needed.

For more information about COVID-19, visit www.epstrong.org.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

KTSM Summer of the Monsoon

Thumbnail for the video titled "KTSM Summer of the Monsoon"

Monday Borderland COVID Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday Borderland COVID Update"

Juarez only testing 'gravely ill' COVID-19 patients

Thumbnail for the video titled "Juarez only testing 'gravely ill' COVID-19 patients"

Supreme Court to rule on immigrant, gender rights

Thumbnail for the video titled "Supreme Court to rule on immigrant, gender rights"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link