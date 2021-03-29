City of El Paso partners with area grocery stories, other businesses to register residents for COVID-19 vaccine

This picture taken on November 17, 2020 shows a syringe and a bottle reading “Vaccine Covid-19. (Photo by JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The city of El Paso Department of Public Health’s Education Taskforce is partnering with grocery stores, outdoor markets, places of worship and other locations over the next several weeks to register residents for the COVID-19 vaccine.

The outreach effort is also meant to increase community awareness about ways to protect residents can protect themselves against the virus.

More than 4,300 individuals have been registered through their outreach efforts at the COVID Clinic at 220 S. Stanton, senior centers, grocery stores and door-to-door engagement across the community.

“The Education Taskforce has been out in the community providing valuable information and education since the onset of the pandemic,” said Humberto Rojas, Education Taskforce Lead. “Our team is moving throughout all City and County areas to make sure residents receive assistance with vaccine registration and have the resources and knowledge needed to keep safe.”

The taskforce will be available at the following Walmart locations starting Monday:

Date Location Monday 4716 Hondo Pass Dr. Tuesday 8115 N. Loop Dr. Wednesday 951 N. Resler Dr. Thursday 1110 Sunland Park Dr. April 5 101 Redd Rd. April 6 10840 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd. April 7 1551 N. Zaragoza Rd. April 8 3000 Saul Kleinfeld Dr. April 9 3590 N. Zaragoza Rd.

For a complete list of the taskforce’s registration site locations visit EPStrong.org and click on “Orders & Education” to access the Education & Enforcement page.