City of El Paso, other providers halt administering Johnson & Johnson vaccine

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso has stopped administering the Johnson & Johnson

COVID-19 vaccine following Tuesday’s recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and

Prevention, the Food and Drug Administration and the Texas Department of State Health Services.

As KTSM 9 News has reported, federal health officials reported six cases of rare blood clots in people who recently received the shot. The recommendations given by the FDA and CDC were made out of “an abundance of caution.”

City officials said none of the cases of blood clots reported at this time have occurred in El Paso nor in the State of Texas.

To date, the City has administered 1,244 doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccines.

For those that have received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, there is no reason to be alarmed. We will continue to inform the public about any new developments regarding this vaccine and whether further action is needed. The city and county will not be using the Johnson and Johnson vaccine for now following CDC and FDA recommendation but will continue administering other approved vaccines. It is important to emphasize that vaccines are effective and safe. Dr. Hector Ocaranza, City County Health Authority

City health officials encourage the community when getting vaccinated — regardless of which

vaccine was given — to track their symptoms using the CDC’s V-Safe tool. Instructions about

the V-Safe tool is provided when receiving a vaccine with the City. This tool allows individuals

to quickly advise the CDC of any side effects and is a way the CDC tracks vaccine side effects

beyond trial periods. Depending on responses, someone from the CDC may contact individuals who report the side effects.

A spokesperson for Well Med clinics told KTSM they haven’t administered any Johnson & Johnson vaccines in El Paso yet and cancelled less than 20 appointments they had set for Tuesday.

Immunize El Paso said the last time they administered Johnson & Johnson vaccines was six weeks ago, when they were allocated 200 doses, but said they have not received any vaccine doses in the last six weeks.

Health officials recommend those who recently received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to monitor symptoms and contact their health care provider if they are experiencing severe headaches, leg pain, abdominal pain or shortness of breath.

