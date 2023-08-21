EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso has opened the application period for participants for the Scherr Legate WinterFest Lights Parade as well as food truck and artisan vendors.

This year, WinterFest will begin on Saturday, November 18, and will include six-weeks of family-friendly holiday fun through Monday, January 1, 2024, according to the city.

The city says WinterFest attracts more than 50,000 spectators Downtown every year for the light parade and tree lighting ceremony, making it the largest single event in Downtown El Paso.

Organizations and businesses who would like to participate in the Scherr Legate WinterFest Lights Parade or become food truck or artisan vendors can do so by visiting the WinterFest website: Apply | El Paso WinterFest (epwinterfest.com).

The deadline to apply for food truck and artisan vendors is on Monday, October 16, at 10 a.m.

The deadline to apply for the parade is Friday, October 27.

The city says organizations, businesses, and schools that are interested in participating in the parade are asked to print the application, fill it out, and return it to Sylvia Carreon Recreation Center during normal business hours.

Food truck and artisan vendors can fill out and submit their application online.