City of El Paso offers week of virtual events to celebrate Earth Day

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — To celebrate Earth Day, which is Thursday, the city of El Paso is holding several virtual events that residents can participate in throughout the week.

The city’s Environmental Services Department will hold the following events to help promote environmental awareness this week:

Virtual WaterSmart Landscaping Workshop

Gardening Tips with A&M Master Gardeners

Environmental Summit hosted by the Green Hope Project

DIY Recycling Projects

Healthy Snacks Recipes … and more activities for the entire community

For more information about the week-long Earth Day Virtual Event, visit www.elpasotexas.gov/ESD.

