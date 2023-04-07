EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso has released a Notice of Availability (NOFA) of $15 million in Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Home Investment Partnership Program (HOME) funds to assist in the development of affordable rental housing.

These funds are available for the demolition, rehabilitation and/or construction of property that will increase the number of affordable housing units accessible to lower-income El Pasoans, according to a news release sent out by the City on Friday, April 7.

Those eligible to apply include:

Private investors or developers

Public agencies

Community Housing Development Organizations (CHDO’s)

Applications and proposals are due by 5 p.m. Mountain Standard Time (MST) July 31.

For more information, visit www.ElPasoTexas.gov, under Community and Human Development click on the Forms and Notices tab or email DCHDFacilities@elpasotexas.gov.