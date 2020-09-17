City of El Paso offers free drive-thru flu vaccine as flu season gets underway

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Health officials are offering El Pasoans a chance to get their flu shot before the flu season gets underway.

On Friday (Sept. 18) and Saturday (Sept. 19) the El Paso Department of Public Health along with other partnering agencies will offer free flu vaccines to those four years of age and older.

According to officials, the “Be PowerFlu” prevention campaign is meant to reduce the number of flu cases and prevent serious related illnesses during the current COVID-19 pandemic.

“We know that similar to COVID-19, the flu can be serious and even deadly for those with underlying medical conditions,” said Dr. Hector Ocaranza, Health Authority. “What we don’t know is how the flu and COVID will attack the body if they are contracted together during this flu season.”

People can get the flu vaccines at the following sites:

Friday, Sept. 18, 2020 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

East Montana Middle School, 3490 N. Ascencion St.

Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Frank Macias Elementary, 14400 Golden Eagle Drive,

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that everyone older than 6 months receive a flu shot every year.

Health officials said that reducing the number of flu cases will also reduce the number of flu-related hospitalizations, which in turn will help keep hospital rooms available for those being treated for COVID-19 infections and other serious illnesses.

Additional locations will be announced next week and information on sites and schedules will be available at EPHealth.com under the Flu tab.