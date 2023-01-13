EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso is looking to fill lifeguard and pool attendant positions at all aquatic programs for the summer season.

The city is looking for 25 applicants year-round, which means availability for morning and evenings is required. The city is also looking to fill seasonal positions which includes 20 more applicants. The seasonal positions include both lifeguards and pool attendants.

In order to be a pool attendant, you have to be at least 18 years old due and have previous experience with handling money. Customer service experience is also preferred. People who are interested in applying can click here.

In order to become a lifeguard, you have to be at least 15 years old. Current American Red Cross (ARC) Lifeguard, First Aid, and CPR/AED for the Professional Rescuer (ARC) Certifications are required; however, the city does provide certification classes.

They city is currently providing certification classes in West and East El Paso as well as Armijo, TX. The classes have a cost of $217, however if you apply with the city and register for a class, a discount is added which drops the price to $67. For more information, you can head to the Eastside Natatorium located at 13501 Jason Crandall Dr. or the Memorial Aquatic Center located at 3251 Copper Ave.

“This is not your typical job. You’re 15, you’re starting off, this is a great opportunity. Were very flexible with schedules. You have the opportunity to enjoy the community and different activities. You also have the opportunity to swim. We do give you the chance on practicing your 300 swims on the clock. ”