City of El Paso offering free El Paso Streetcar rides to events this weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso is encouraging people to ride the El Paso Streetcar this Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Families can enjoy a free ride on the El Paso Streetcar by parking their vehicles free of charge at the Glory Road Transit Center, 100 Glory Road.

The community is invited to enjoy a free Independence Day Outdoor Concert from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 3, at Cleveland Square Park, 515 N. Santa Fe.

The streetcar will provide free service from 4 p.m. to midnight to give residents a chance to explore all that Downtown and Uptown El Paso has to offer. The streetcar will return for one day in honor of the nation’s birthday.

Face coverings are required on the El Paso Streetcar due to regulations from the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.

The Independence Day Outdoor Concert will feature live music and entertainment from various performers. Visitors are encouraged to arrive early and bring their own lawn chairs and blankets.

Families are also invited to ride the Streetcar and enjoy the City’s various Fourth of July programs and events:

· 10 a.m. Read & Ride: Board at the Streetcar at the Glory Road Transit Center and enjoy the readings of patriotic children’s books.

· 5 p.m. Trolley Tracks: Board the Streetcar at Franklin/El Paso St. and enjoy live music from Sangre Gitana.

· 5:30 p.m. Trolley Track: Board the Streetcar at Franklin/El Paso St. and enjoy live music from jazz pianist Leo Bennato.

· 7 p.m. Independence Day Outdoor Concert: Live music by The Dream Merchants Band.

For more information on the Independence Day Concert, visit the Parks and Recreation Department Facebook page. For more information on the El Paso Streetcar, visit epstreetcar.com or call 915-212-3333.