City of El Paso offering appointments for National HIV Testing Day

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – The city of El Paso will be offering free HIV testing this coming Tuesday and Wednesday, June 29 and June 30 as part of National HIV Testing Day.

National HIV Testing Day is recognized on Sunday, June 27 and this year’s theme is ‘My Test, My Way’, emphasizing that there are different ways and places to get tested for HIV.

Appointments will be available along with confidential and anonymous testing. Testing times will be from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the HIV Prevention center located at 701 Montana Ave.

Anyone interested should call (915) 212-6665 to schedule and appointment.

For those who would prefer an at home self-test, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is currently distributing free HIV home self-testing kits. These tests are available for individuals 17 years of age or older and are eligible to request one or two test kits. Once they self-test and if the result is positive, the DPH will assist in confirming the test result and refer the client for any necessary treatment.

It is especially important in relation to reducing HIV transmission, as more than 2,360 El Paso County residents live with HIV. Based on the 2019 data from the Texas Department of State Health Services, there are an additional 110 individuals newly diagnosed with HIV in our community. The data shows that the Hispanic population bears the highest burden of people living with HIV in El Paso.

“We want people to realize that knowing your HIV status, prevention and treatment options can improve your quality of life,” said Irene Ovalle-Valdez, HIV Prevention Program Manager. “Those who get tested and find out they are HIV positive have the option of immediately receiving antiretroviral therapy, and those who test negative may get pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) and other biomedical interventions as DPH has a status-neutral approach. This means all people will be treated the same regardless of your HIV status, because participating in prevention is a vital step in ending the HIV epidemic.”

All protective measures against COVID-19 (social distancing, wearing a mask, etc.) will be strictly observed.

According to the CDC, an estimated 1.1 million people in the United States had HIV at the end of 2016, the most recent year for which this information is available. Of those people, about 14%, or 1 in 7, did not know they had HIV.

For more information on the HIV Prevention program, call 2-1-1 or visit EPHealth.com under the HIV Prevention Tab.