City of El Paso now accepting applications for Police Trainee

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Those looking to start a career in law enforcement can now apply to become a police trainee for the city of El Paso.

The El Paso Police Department started accepting applications on Thursday.

All candidates who apply must have a high school diploma or a GED, according to the job description. There are other requirements, which are listed here.

Those who apply must successfully pass a written and job simulation exam in order to be accepted by the El Paso Police Academy.

The 128th Academy Class is currently scheduled to begin in the summer of 2020, but applicants are encouraged to apply immediately. The position will close after a number of qualified applications have been received.

You can apply online by clicking on the link: http://www.joineppd.com/.