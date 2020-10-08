City of El Paso names Public Health Director

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Angela Mora, who has served as interim director of the El Paso Public Health Department since July, has been named the permanent director effective immediately.

In her role as Public Health Director, Mora will continue to represent the community’s interest within the EOC during the COVID-19 response.

“I am honored to be entrusted to lead the Public Health Department and look forward to collaborating with my colleagues and the public to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic,” Mora said. “These are trying times, but together we can tackle the challenges. Beyond the COVID-19 pandemic, my goal is to obtain health equity throughout our community.”

As the director of Public Health, Mora will oversee all public health programs including: the 211 Texas Rio Grande Region Area Information Center; Epidemiology; Food Inspection; Health Education & Promotion; HIV Prevention; Immunization Program; Laboratory; Medicaid Waiver Program; Preventive Medicine Clinic; Public Health Emergency Preparedness; Rawlings Pediatric Dental Clinic; Tuberculosis Program; and Women, Infants and Children.

The City of El Paso announced a national search for a new Public Health Department director in August. A total of 37 candidates applied. The City adapted the recruitment process due to COVID-19 and then extensively vetted, interviewed and examined viable candidates.

Mora joined the City’s Public Health Department in 2008 as a Deputy Director. She has more than 30 years of public health experience serving in a variety of roles in the healthcare sector and has worked hand-in-hand with the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) team for the past seven months addressing the community’s COVID-19 response.

“Ms. Mora becomes the first woman and second Latino/a to lead the Public Health Department,” said Deputy City Manager Dionne Mack. “Born in Juárez and a resident of El Paso for over four decades, her deep knowledge of the community’s needs and challenges elevated her candidacy above a field of highly qualified applicants. I look forward to working with Ms. Mora to continue to advance the well-being of the entire region.”