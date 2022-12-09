EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – The City of El Paso has announced the appointment of Jonathan Killings as the city’s fire chief.

Killings has been serving as Interim Fire Chief since May 2022. He graduated from the El Paso Fire Academy in 1998 and has served all ranks within the fire department. Killings was promoted to Battalion Chief in 2016 and has proven himself in key assignments over his career serving as a member of the El Paso Fire Department’s ComSAR Mountain Rescue Team, the Urban Search and Rescue Team, as well as HazMAT and Fire Training Captain. He has also worked in Emergency Operations, Professional Development, the Office of Emergency Management, and 911 Communications.

Chief Killings has a Bachelor of Science in Management from the University of Phoenix, a Master of Public Administration from Sam Houston State University, and has been a Licensed EMT Paramedic since 2009.