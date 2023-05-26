EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso Museum of Art is launching a call for entries to the 2024 Border Biennial exhibition that will be aiming to recognize, stimulate, and disseminate artistic creation on the U.S.-Mexico border.

The city says the exhibition aims to feature the unique distinctiveness of the Borderland, including a diversity of experiences. The exhibition will also explore how the definition of the border has helped shape artists’ practice and who they are regarding their history, gender, culture, race, sexuality, etc.

The city says a total of 25 artists or collectives will be selected to present artwork in the 2024 Border Biennial exhibition.

To be eligible, artists must live and work within 200 miles of the boundary between the U.S. and Mexico. The deadline to apply is July 30, 2023.

The application can be found by clicking here: El Paso Museums and Cultural Affairs Department Application Manager (submittable.com).

The complete application guidelines and information can be found by clicking here: 2024 Border Biennial – El Paso Museum of Art (epma.art).

The city says artists will be chosen from the open call and that several established artists whose work features border issues will be invited.

The 2024 Border Biennial will be on view at the El Paso Museum of Art in the Woody and Gayle Hunt Gallery from Dec. 15, 2023 to April 14, 2024.

For more information on the El Paso Museum of Art, click here: www.EPMA.Art.