EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – In observance of the December holiday season, the City of El Paso administrative offices will be closed on Monday, Dec. 26, and Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.

The city will host a regular City Council meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3. The city will be swearing in three new City Council members for Districts 1, 6, and 8 before the meeting begins.

The following services and facilities will be modified: