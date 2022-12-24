EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – In observance of the December holiday season, the City of El Paso administrative offices will be closed on Monday, Dec. 26, and Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.
The city will host a regular City Council meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3. The city will be swearing in three new City Council members for Districts 1, 6, and 8 before the meeting begins.
The following services and facilities will be modified:
- The Greater El Paso Landfill and Citizen Collection Stations will be closed on Monday, Dec. 26, and Monday, Jan. 1, 2023. Regular hours resume Tuesday, Dec. 27, and Tuesday, Jan. 3.
- Animals Services will be closed on Sunday, Dec. 25. Animal Services will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31 and closed on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023.
- The Municipal Courts will be closed Monday, Dec. 26 and Monday, Jan. 3.
- The El Paso Museums (Archaeology, Art, and History) will be closed on Saturday, Dec. 31.
- El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens will be closed on Sunday, Dec. 25. The Zoo will be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., on Saturday Dec. 31 and closed on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023.
- The Public Libraries will be closed on Monday, Dec. 26. The libraries will be closed Saturday, Dec. 31 and Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.
- Parks and Recreation Aquatic Centers, Recreation Centers and Senior Centers will be closed on Monday, Dec. 26 and Monday, Jan. 2.
- Sun Metro and the El Paso Streetcar will not provide service on Sunday, Dec. 25, and Jan. 1, 2023.