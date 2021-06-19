City of El Paso may intervene in El Paso Electric rate increase proposal

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso City Council may choose to suspend a proposed rate increase by El Paso Electric during a meeting on Tuesday.

The agenda item is a resolution the council will consider showing its stance in this year’s rate proposal. The council has an ability to intervene in the Texas Public Utility Commission’s consideration for a rate proposal.

Last month, the electric company said it was intending to initiate a rate increase proposal to pay for growing infrastructure and meters. And, this month, the company filed its application.



The public can view the meeting on Tuesday on the City Council’s YouTube page at 9 a.m.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.