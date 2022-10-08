EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – The City of El Paso and the Office of Emergency Management have launched a new web-based dashboard regarding the ongoing migrant crisis in the El Paso region.

The new web-based dashboard is said to provide essential information for emergency management officials, policymakers, media partners, and residents regarding the ongoing migrant situation in El Paso. The new dashboard includes weekly data on the number of encounters reported by federal agencies, community releases, and the number of migrants provided services at the City/OEM Migrant Welcome Center. The dashboard will include the number of sponsored charters, the breakdown of where the migrants are transported, and other valuable data.

Courtesy of the City of El Paso.

The Migrant Situational Awareness Dashboard will be updated daily and can be found at Migrant Crisis (elpasotexas.gov).

