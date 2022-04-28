EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – May is National Mental health Awareness month, for that reason the City of El Paso Department of Public Health and Live Active EP are joining forces with the nonprofit, Family Service of El Paso, to host the Minds Over Matter on Saturday, May 28, at Album Park, from 8 a.m. to noon.

This event aims to raise awareness on the importance of mental health by encouraging the community to prioritize their mental health and physical wellbeing. Residents can participate in a 1-mile walk to include a team competition and obtain valuable information during the Mental Health Fair.

Mental health is an essential component of one’s overall health. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, attending to one’s mental health is more crucial than ever.

The public is invited to register for the 1-mile walk by visiting, https://MindsMatterEP.eventbrite.com

Family Service of El Paso is one of the largest mental health service agencies in the region. They strive to ensure services are affordable, accessible, and culturally competent. All proceeds from this event will assist Family Service of El Paso to offer additional mental health services.

The City of El Paso Department of Public Health- Medicaid Waiver Program assists with resources for mental health.

For more information visit EPHealth.com under the Medicaid Waiver tab or call (915) 212-6680.

