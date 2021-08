Registered nurse Morgan James loads a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at the Blood Bank of Alaska in Anchorage on March 19, 2021. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso will hold a COVID-19 information event on Thursday.

The event will be educational, according to a Facebook post, and will have health experts on hand to answer questions about the vaccine.

It will take place tomorrow from 5:30-6:30p.m. at the Beast Recreation Center located at 13501 Jason Crandall Dr.

For more information call 915-212-6843.