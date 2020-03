EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso is expected to provide a new update on the COVID-19 cases in El Paso and the testing being done.

The digital news conference will be at 3:30 p.m. You can watch KTSM’s coverage of the conference above or on the City’s YouTube or Facebook pages.

The conference will also be available on TV:

Spectrum Ch. 1300

DTV (Off the Air) Ch. 13.4

AT&T U-Verse Ch. 99

As of Thursday after noon the number of COVID-19 cases was 25.