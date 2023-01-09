EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso is encouraging residents to register for the State of Texas Emergency Assistance Registry (STEAR).

STEAR is a free and voluntary service that helps local emergency responders have access to critical information when a disaster strikes.

“STEAR is an important tool that allows emergency management to adequately plan based on our community’s unique needs during an emergency,” said Jorge Rodriguez, OEM’s emergency management coordinator. The information provided during registration is confidential. El Paso residents may register using the following methods:

Online at Stear.tdem.texas.gov

Call 211

Fax or email completed forms to (866) 557-1074 or STEAR@dps.texas.gov

For more information on this program call 211 or click here.

